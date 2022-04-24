Marine Le Pen Concedes Defeat in French Presidential Race

Emmanuel Macron won a second term as French president on Sunday, April 24, beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the runoff.

Projections at the close of voting showed Macron gain 58 percent of the vote compared to Le Pen’s 42 percent.

This footage shows Le Pen conceding defeat in her third attempt to become president on Sunday night.

Le Pen told supporters gathered at the Pavillon d’Armenonville in Paris that the result, which saw her gain a higher share of the vote than in 2017, represented a “brilliant victory.”

The Rassemblement National leader, cheered on by supporters, said she would continue her “commitment to France and the French.”

Speaking to supporters on the Champ de Mars on Sunday night, President Macron acknowledged the voters who voted for him, not to support his ideas, but to “block those of the extreme right”.

“This evening, I am no longer the candidate of one camp, but the President for all,” Macron said. Credit: Marine Le Pen via Storyful