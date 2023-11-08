Marilyn Mosby decides against testifying in perjury trial
Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby decided not to take the stand in her own perjury trial and the defense now rests. Mosby is on trial facing perjury charges for withdrawing money from her retirement fund during the pandemic. The government is arguing that Mosby was not facing financial hardship when she withdrew funds under the Care Act, which was passed during COVID-19 to help people who were employed but could not afford to put funds towards their retirement accounts. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/marilyn-mosby-decides-against-testfiying-in-perjury-trial