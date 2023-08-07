Marijuana prices increase slightly after legalization

Reuters
China's state-controlled Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group is expected to double its purchases of Russian ESPO blend this year to about one million metric tons, according to two sources familiar with the plant's operations. The company is due to start up a 50,000 barrels per day crude processing unit at its refinery in landlocked Shaanxi province in the north later this month, after retooling work that allows the plant to process more crude, the sources said. Chinese refiners, led by independent plants based in eastern Shandong province's refining hub, are maintaining strong interest in the light sweet crude exported from Russia's Far East port of Kozmino, bolstering the Russian oil's prices to multi-month highs.