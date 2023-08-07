Marijuana prices increase slightly after legalization

Reuters

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said in a post on X late on Saturday, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills. "And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," Musk said later in response to a post about nothing changing behavior in the U.S. faster than a threat of legal action. Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.