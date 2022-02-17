  • Oops!
Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Break out the cigars and tall boys in the eternal tug of war between Canada and the United States in women's hockey. Canada has taken back Olympic gold from the Americans, and ain't that a beautiful thing.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Captain Clutch, maybe the greatest of all time, scored two goals. And Sarah Nurse set a record for points at a single tournament as Canada outclassed the entire competition in Beijing.

To those earlier in the Olympics who failed to see the importance of visibility, and representation, and the growth of something naturally, get your facts straight. This wasn't a two-team tournament. This was a one-team tournament, and it belonged to Canada.

Honestly, looking back now, it's shocking the recent history between these two teams. Yes, Canada is the reigning world champion and now reigning Olympic champion. But the Americans had won five World Championships before the last World Championship that Canada won. And they were, of course, the Olympic champions from South Korea.

If there is a razor's edge that separates these two teams, it seemed if it did lean one way, at least in recent years, it was beginning to head in the direction of the United States. But in Beijing, Canada was way better. The top end talent, the goaltending, the rookies, everything about this team seemed miles ahead.

The goal scoring was the biggest thing. Canada scored 57 goals in seven games. That was almost double what the Americans had in terms of output. They had what five, six, maybe seven of the top scorers in the tournament. They had a 13th forward in Jamie Lee Rattray, who scored more goals in the competition than any American forward.

And I mentioned the goaltending, the United States just couldn't find someone-- they couldn't sort it out. They couldn't find the goaltender that was going to be reliable when it seemed like Canada could put either one of their goaltenders in net and have the best goaltender in the game.

Yes, it required something for Canada-- grit, determination, survival at a certain point. There were trying moments. But there really was no comparison between the teams. This was Canada's to lose. They were far better. They were the best team in Beijing.

And the biggest difference between these two teams, well, one of them had Marie-Philip Poulin, who after scoring twice in a gold medal game for the third time in four tries, and now has seven for her career in Olympic finals, and is the only human in history to score goals in four consecutive Olympic finals, well, she might have upgraded from the greatest clutch performer in the history of the game to maybe the best ever to play women's hockey.

She might even be beyond that. She might be the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced. It is worth, at this point, having that conversation. If Marie-Philip Poulin with three gold medals, three golden goals, a silver medal, all at the age of 30 is the greatest athlete to represent Canada at the Olympics, regardless of season.

Yes, there have been great single accomplishments, performances. Damian Warner in Tokyo. Donovan Bailey many decades ago. These were amazing things. But there is not an Olympic resume quite like Marie's. The GOAT of all GOATs, and the captain of the best team in history of the women's competition at the Olympic games.

  • Marie-Philip Poulin leads Canada to 3-2 win over U.S. in Olympic women's hockey final

    BEIJING — Led by their clutch captain, Canada brought back that golden feeling in Olympic women's hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin's two goals spurred Canada to a 3-2 win over archrival United States in Thursday's final in Beijing. The 30-year-old from Beauceville, Que., has scored in four consecutive Olympic finals for Canada with a total of seven goals in those games. Poulin also scored the game-winner in Canada's last three wins in Olympic finals. "She's not just a superstar with the puck, she's a

