Maricopa County sees highest number of West Nile Virus infections since 2004, new record
Maricopa County saw a large increase in West Nile Virus (WNV) infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September 2021, public health officials in Maricopa County were notified that the WNV index, which measures the number of infected mosquitoes in the area, was substantially elevated. The data released last week provides the most recent information made available regarding statistics of West Nile Virus.