Maricopa County eviction filings hit record in February, but average per capita

Eviction filings in Maricopa County for February are the highest in over two decades, but the data does not tell the whole story. Eviction filings in the Valley of the Sun have been increasing since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, according to data from the Maricopa County Justice Courts. The data indicates this year is on track to meet or surpass filings from those years. In the first two months of the year, the justice court reports 12,851 new eviction case filings.