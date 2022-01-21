Margaret's Weather Photo 1/21

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko
TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre
Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.
DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot
Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the
MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On
Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out
Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.
CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and
In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
“This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.
Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
Canadian snowboarders brought home four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The team looking to build on that number was announced by Canada Snowboard on Wednesday, including all four previous medallists — Sébastien Toutant (the lone gold medallist), Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Laurie Blouin. Joining them in slopestyle and big air are Darcy Sharpe, Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird. Meanwhile, the halfpipe team features Derek Livingston, Brooke D'Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking. Missing from tha
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur