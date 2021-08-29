Margaret reflects on past storms

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Canada's Stefan Daniel has won bronze in Tokyo. The Calgary native placed third in the men's Para triathlon PTS5 event on Sunday in Japan with a time of 59 minutes 22 seconds.
The Texans are seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round selections, a team that dropped out of trade discussions with Houston told Yahoo Sports.
Love still has two years and $60 million on his contract.
NFL preseason might have its latest victim.
Hayes, who was arrested in Los Angeles last month, gasped, “I can’t breathe” multiple times before the officer removed his knee from Hayes’ neck.
Chris Bassitt had surgery on his eye Aug. 24 and returned to the Oakland Coliseum four days later.
Unless they have an exemption, NBA refs will need to get vaccinated or find a new line of work.
Gardner Minshew will give the Eagles another option behind Jalen Hurts.
Decorated swimmer Aurélie Rivard has captured Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Arsenal is bottom of the table with no points and no goals after three games.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
A lot needs to go right if Toronto is to make the postseason this year, including star-player health and relief pitching.
We're a tiny step closer to seeing a race between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill.
Isaiah McKenzie sent out an image of his COVID-19 vaccine card.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years after he left the Premier League.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday night. Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who entered play 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Eight of Philadelphia’s 12 hits went for extra bases. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, Segura had three hits and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs. Gibson (10-5) allowed three hits,
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara, buoyed by uncharacteristic run support, had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings Saturday night to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time in six meetings this year, 6-1. Alcantara (8-12) allowed one run and achieved a career high in strikeouts for the second start in a row, with both coming against the Reds. He increased his season strikeout total to 158, surpassing his previous career high. Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer in