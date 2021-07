The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Canada's run at the Gold Cup continues. And that can only bode well for the final round of World Cup qualifying starting this fall. Stephen Eustaquio set up one goal and scored the other Sunday to move the 70th-ranked Canadians into the semifinals of the CONCACAF championship with an impressive 2-0 win over No. 50 Costa Rica. Eustaquio put Junior Hoilett in alone for the first goal at the 18th-minute mark, then scored himself in the 68th minute as the Canadian men took control