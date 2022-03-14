Maren Morris Feels 'Awful' for Passing Bad Eyesight to Son Hayes as He Gets First Pair of Glasses

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.