Mardi Gras Drummer Lets Young Parade-Goer 'Show Off His Skills'

Revelers of all ages enjoyed food, parades, and music to celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans, video posted February 21 shows.

Video posted on Twitter by the US Border Patrol (USBP) Chief Patrol Agent of the New Orleans Sector, Jason Schneider, shows a member of the Border Patrol Pipes and Drums sharing his instrument with a boy at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday night, February 19.

“During a break in the Krewe of Bacchus parade, a member of the Border Patrol Pipes and Drums let a parade-goer show off his skills. Looks like he might have what it takes to be a future member!” Schneider wrote. Credit: @USBPChiefNLL via Storyful