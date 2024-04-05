Marcus Stroman's strong Yankee Stadium debut
Marcus Stroman has a strong Yankee Stadium debut, striking out six over 6 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays
Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours last week hit a fourth on Thursday morning. The player more than doubled their previous win.
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
TORONTO — The so-called outfield district got the love last year at Rogers Centre. Now it's time for a renovated 100-level seating area, new-look dugouts and fresh turf at the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. Team brass showed off the latest changes to the downtown stadium on Thursday with a media tour that showcased the modernized lower bowl. "What we really focused on is reimagining this bowl," said Marnie Starkman, the team's executive vice-president of business operations. "Changing the seatin
NEW YORK (AP) — His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis. “I just want
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
The Toronto Blue Jays have showed off their latest renovations at Rogers Centre. The 100-level seating bowl looks much different and there have been changes to the field and dugout areas. (April 4, 2024)
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils started Wednesday night’s game with a brawl involving all 10 players on the ice off the opening faceoff. The main event was Rangers forward Matt Rempe taking on New Jersey’s Kurtis MacDermid, with the two having history from the previous time the Devils visited Madison Square Garden on March 11. That night, Kempe refused MacDermid’s offer to fight early in the game. Later in the contest, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he's lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said. “Because usually I'm used to wearing like three of four.” Verdugo looks like a new ma
What a crowd reaction.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers, arguably the two best players in women's college basketball, face off in the Final Four Friday night.
Tiger Woods is on the player list for The Masters later this month, but according to a longtime friend of the 15-time champion there are concerns regarding the physical challenge of navigating 72 holes over four days.
“Let someone else run your business before you blow everything your dad gave you.”
Shohei Ohtani provides winning margin in 5-4 win over Giants, strikes surprising deal with fan to get "very special ball" back.
Keegan Bradley's answer to the question of his favorite building or room at Augusta National might be the best answer of this year's entire Golfweek Masters Survey. "This is going to sound strange but there are these secret bathrooms on the course," ...
Flynn was a point away from tying the record for most points off the bench in NBA history.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The sudden end of the Newfoundland Growlers has left sports fans crushed and business owners anxious in a capital city spurned before by professional hockey teams. Niall Hickey is co-owner of the Newfoundland Embassy, a lively pub in downtown St. John’s, N.L., that was reliably packed before and after Growlers games, no matter how the team played. He said Wednesday that he was still in disbelief about the announcement the day before that the ECHL was terminating the Growlers'
With the biggest names in free agency accounted for, the latest NFL power rankings have seen a significant shift as the Bills and Cowboys tumble.