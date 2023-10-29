Marcus Smart rises to block the shot

NBA great and popular TV analyst Charles Barkley has urged Ja Morant to focus on basketball and “stay out of trouble” as the Memphis Grizzlies’ star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for incidents involving firearms.
The NBA great and TV analyst bluntly expressed his thoughts on the 2024 presidential race.
Detroit's unusual power-play approach is worth keeping an eye on, but that's not the only thing that jumped off the page this week.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
Things are getting ugly in Edmonton with the team off to a dismal 1-5-1 start to the season.
The Penguins have not impressed out of the gate, but Thursday's game made their offseason moves look good.
The season-ending WTA Finals gets underway on Sunday with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in action and aiming to finish the year, as she started it, with a title.
The longtime Hab played parts of fifteen seasons in Montreal before finishing his career in his native Czechia.
Russell Westbrook never played for the Jazz after the Lakers traded him to Utah last season, but the Clippers star was prepared to stay and "be a mentor."
Cal Clutterbuck addressed the hit after the game, saying he felt awful about what happened to Brannstrom.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
Citing he’s “ready for the next adventure,” Aric Almirola announced Saturday on social media that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing following the 2023 season. The 39-year-old is finishing out his sixth season as driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. Two of his three Cup Series victories […]
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi responded to an early lead in Game 1 of the World Series by striking out the side in a shutdown inning. For the first time this October, Big Game Nate couldn't keep it going. The Texas Rangers right-hander gave up three hits in a span of four batters after striking out four in a row and was on the hook for his first loss after wins in his first four postseason starts this year. Corey Seager's tying two-run homer in the ninth inning left Eovaldi with a no-de
TORONTO — While it's still early in the season, Scottie Barnes has displayed the potential that led to Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic's proclamation before the year began. Barnes had 17 points on only 6-for-16 shooting, but his impact was felt in other ways in Toronto's 97-94 season-opening win against Minnesota.Wednesday. He had five of Toronto's 11 blocked shots and two of its nine steals, along with eight rebounds. His disruptiveness only furthered the idea behind Rajakovic's clai
The Bruins forward was accidentally cut in the face during Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Just two games into his NBA career and Chet Holmgren already looks special. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Holmgren added 16, 13 rebounds and seven blocks and the Oklahoma City Thunder made a furious rally in the final two minutes to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 on Friday night. The young Thunder trailed 102-93 with 1:56 left before getting three straight 3-pointers — one by Holmgren, who calmly dropped his shot from the top of the key — in an 11-0 run and clo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron James scored 10 of his 21 points while playing the entire fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew past Phoenix in the final minutes for a 100-95 victory over the short-handed Suns on Thursday night. James made the tiebreaking layup with 1:11 to play for the Lakers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit entering the fourth to get their first victory of the new season in the home opener of James' 21st NBA campaign. Kevin
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry picked up where he left off in last season's playoffs against Sacramento, scoring 41 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 122-114 win over the Kings on Friday night. This was the first game at Golden 1 Center since Curry eliminated the Kings with a 50-point masterpiece in Game 7 of their first-round series last season. That series sparked a Northern California rivalry between franchises that had never before had success in the same season. A sello