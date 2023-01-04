Marcus Smart with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/03/2023
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/03/2023
LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada
SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st
CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points
BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th
HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c