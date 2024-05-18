Marcus Semien's two-run home run (9)
Marcus Semien hits a two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th to cut the Rangers deficit to 7-3
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to... the Pacers.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
The atmosphere was electric for Clark's home debut and there were brief flashes from the Fever, but it's clear they've got plenty to work on before they can compete with the WNBA's elite teams.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
While FSU and Clemson are openly and actively forming an escape plan, other schools may now join their cause as revenue dips in comparison to the SEC and Big Ten.
Nikola Jokic scored 40 and the Nuggets have a 3-2 lead.
The Knicks are a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
Parker is the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. Does Clark have a realistic shot to replicate the feat?
Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports makes its picks for the top awards, playoff seeding and champion.
The Baltimore billionaire is taking steps to become the most public, accessible, front-facing owner in Major League Baseball.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.