Marcus Sasser nails it from behind the arc
Cleveland's a win away from tying the fourth-best start in NBA history.
The historic ball sold for a record-shattering $4.4 million at auction last month.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 defense rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
In today's edition: The Cavs cannot be stopped, upsets galore in MLS Playoffs, the birth of pro football, the Sunshine State's gloomy weekend, and more.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Auburn jumped to No. 5 after knocking off Houston following an incident on their team flight to Texas.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a few must-add options.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.
Inter Miami heads into a pivotal 2025 season with a Club World Cup spot, potential roster upgrades hindered by MLS restrictions, and the ticking question of whether Messi will stay beyond his current contract.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines some of the biggest storylines coming out of Week 10's Sunday action.