Marcus Sasser with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 11/27/2024
Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 11/27/2024
Ausar Thompson hasn't played since March while recovering from his blood clot issue.
Memphis ran into an Auburn buzzsaw after an impressive path to the Maui Invitational final.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Once again, the Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving, only this year America will happily tune in thanks, in large part, to Jared Goff — the best story in the NFL.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
Travis Hunter is No. 1 overall, but where does his teammate Shedeur Sanders go? Plus, Georgia dominates the back end of the top 10.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
No. 2 UConn entered the Maui Invitational as the favorite in a stacked field to win the Feast Week showcase. Instead, it has a date for the seventh-place game.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
Tennessee and Indiana appear to be in the playoff with wins in Week 14.
Are these "No. 2" fantasy football assets taking over their respective offenses? Are some of these No. 1's doomed to perform like No. 2's from here on out? Analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller dives in to help us sort it out!
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
If you want tiebreaker chaos, the Big 12 is the conference for you on the final week of the regular season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
Solo Ball drilled a last-second 3-pointer to force overtime on Monday morning in Maui, but it wasn't enough to lift UConn to the win.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.