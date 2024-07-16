Marcus Sasser with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets
Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets, 07/15/2024
The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall draft selection agreed to a five-year, $226 million maximum contract extension with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
Calvin Johnson will be inducted into the Detroit Lions' "Pride of the Lions" display, which honors the team's greatest players. He played nine seasons with Detroit in a Hall of Fame career.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
Mets slugger Pete Alonso is looking for a third Home Run Derby crown, which would tie Ken Griffey Jr.'s record
Corbin Burnes will make the start on one of baseball's biggest stages.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the highlights that came from the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, as well as make their picks for the newly-reformatted Home Run Derby and take a look at the whacky weekend in baseball.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
The tennis legend and her sister also had something to say about ESPN's Pat McAfee.