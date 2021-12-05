Marcus Morris Sr. with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

The Canadian Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Eeli Tolvanen, Tanner Jeannot and Luke Kunin also scored, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves for Nashville, which has won two of its last three games. “We went out and had to come from behind again, but I thought we played pretty well in the third period, and it’s nice to see us be able to get the win from it,” Nashville coa