Marcus Garrett with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics
Marcus Garrett (Charlotte Hornets) with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics, 07/17/2024
Marcus Garrett (Charlotte Hornets) with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics, 07/17/2024
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
There was no doubt about this one.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.
Tickets for two upcoming Ingrid Andress shows were listed as not available after her announcement.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Back in action at the British Open, Rory McIlroy is trying to shake off one of the toughest losses of his career.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
The Bengals were one of the NFL's disappointments last season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.