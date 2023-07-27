Marco Luciano starts double play

Reuters

As aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes look like they might be nearing an end, Japan's central bank faces its own tricky decision this week over whether it should take another step towards phasing out its controversial yield control programme. While inflation has held above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for more than a year, Governor Kazuo Ueda has vowed to keep ultra-loose policy until he is more convinced the economy can weather global headwinds and allow firms to keep hiking wages next year. At the two-day meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is expected to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) targets at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield.