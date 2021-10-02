Marco Gonzales strikes out five

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Story hit a go-ahead single in the ninth after Dom Nunez tied it with a pinch-hit solo homer and the Colorado Rockies rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 on Friday night. Colorado trailed 7-0 after three innings and 7-6 in the ninth, but Nunez led off with a drive that just cleared the right-field wall and tied it. With one out, Brendan Rodgers doubled, Charlie Blackmon walked and Story hit a soft liner that fell into right-center field and