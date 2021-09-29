Marches Held Across Mexico on International Safe Abortion Day Following Supreme Court Ruling
Marches were held in multiple cities across Mexico on September 28 for International Safe Abortion Day.
This video taken by Pepe Mendoza shows a crowd, holding pro-abortion placards and wearing the colour green, marching in Puebla.
Further adding to the significance of the demonstrations was a recent Supreme Court ruling stating laws that criminalized abortion were unconstitutional. Credit: Pepe Mendoza via Storyful