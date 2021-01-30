March for Life president on state of the pro-life movement in 2021
LEIPZIG, Germany — Bayern Munich is lining up Bundesliga rival Leipzig’s highly rated defender Dayot Upamecano as a possible reinforcement for next season. Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky TV on Saturday that he had spoken to Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge about the 22-year-old Frenchman, who is reportedly also a target for clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. “I had a telephone call with him, and we left it that we’d speak again when it became more concrete,” Mintzlaff said after Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžic earlier confirmed that the club had met with the player’s agents. “We had very good, professional talks. Now we’ll have to see what happens,” Salihamidžic said before Bayern’s 4-1 win over Hoffenheim. Upamecano joined Leipzig from sister club Salzburg in January 2017, and quickly went on to become one of the club’s leading players. He has started all but one of second-place Leipzig’s league games this season. Upamecano’s contract with Leipzig runs to 2023, but Mintzlaff confirmed it has a release clause, reportedly set around 43 million euros ($52.2 million). ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PARIS — Marseille accused its own fans of “barbarism” after angry supporters forced their way into the club's training complex on Saturday afternoon, hours before a French league home game against Rennes. Three hours before kickoff, the league postponed Marseille's evening match at Stade Velodrome — around 13 kilometres (8.5 miles) from the training ground — deeming it unsafe to hold the game with tensions so evidently high. “Marseille condemns the unacceptable attack the club was a victim of inside the Robert-Louis Dreyfus training centre,” Marseille said in a statement. “An unjustifiable frenzy of violence put those present on site in danger (players, staff, security staff, employees). Thefts were carried out and vehicles were damaged.” Marseille estimated the number of fans involved at "a few hundred" and put the damages at “several hundred thousand euros” (dollars). The club said it had proof against those carrying out the acts, adding that official complaints will be lodged “against such barbarism.” No new date has been set for the match. But seventh-place Marseille's next home game will fall under close scrutiny since it is against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain next weekend. Earlier Saturday, a video posted by local newspaper La Provence showed a tree burning outside the entrance to La Commanderie, amid reports that fans were throwing flares and trying to force their way in. Sports daily L'Equipe's website reported that Marseille's players were present at the time, and that defender Alvaro Gonzalez was hit on the back by a projectile when he went to speak with supporters. The website carried a photo of a tag just by the entrance aimed at unpopular club president club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, saying “Eyraud Dehors” (Eyraud Out). A banner draped from a bridge and another next to a bicycle rental stand also urged Eyraud to quit, and in crude terms. “Eyraud: You are dirtying our club ... Get Lost!" one banner read. Eyraud reacted angrily and moved to defend the club itself. “Three hundred employees are in a state of shock tonight,” he said on the club's website. “What happened calls for the strongest severity against these troublemakers who call themselves supporters, but who destroy facilities and threaten employees and players.” Veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, the club's long-serving captain with nearly 600 appearances, called for unity. “Today's events sadden me and are unacceptable,” he said. “ A sporting crisis can in no way justify such an outburst of violence. It's time for calm.” Without mentioning if something had happened to him, the burly defender Gonzalez added: “We all love this club but what we experienced today must never happen again.” The latest incident comes nine days after fans turned on the players at Stade Velodrome before a home game against Lens, which Marseille lost 1-0. One of Marseille’s several supporters’ groups managed to write “Vous Etes Degueulasses” (“You Are Disgusting”) in big letters on the seats in what is usually their section of the stadium. Another banner read “Vous Nous Faites Honte” (“You Bring Shame On Us”), and there were also posters displayed outside the stadium calling Eyraud a “crook” and urging him to “get lost.” Marseille is the only French side to have won the Champions League, in 1993, but the southern seaport club arguably has the most volatile and demanding fans in France. The team has lost its last four games in all competitions, and on Friday coach Andre Villas-Boas said he expects to leave at the end of the season. Scheduling games could get tricky for Marseille, given it will have played two games fewer than most other teams in the league. In a separate incident Saturday, local newspaper Le Progres showed a video of Saint-Etienne fans interrupting a training session. The paper said more than 200 fans walked onto the grounds and talks were held with players in a calm atmosphere. Saint-Etienne is languishing in 16th place ahead of Sunday's lunchtime trip to Nice. ___ Photographer Daniel Cole reported from Marseille. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were inseparable when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl two years ago. Next week, they won't see each other until they are in the broadcast booth a couple hours before kickoff. “For me, this is going to be very much like what we did during the regular season, but it’s completely different from what I have experienced in past Super Bowls,” said Nantz, who will be calling his seventh Super Bowl. Two years ago in Atlanta, Nantz and Romo arrived on Monday of Super Bowl week and had a busy schedule of watching practices, meeting with players and coaches, doing interviews, production meetings and various dinners. That won't be the case this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping announcers separated until game day has been CBS' protocol this season. With many of the ancillary events surrounding Super Bowl week either cancelled or happing virtually — along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers remaining at their own complexes to practice — the week is nearly structured like their first meeting on Nov. 29. Nantz and Romo will do Zoom calls with the Chiefs and Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday before flying to Tampa. Nantz will head to Raymond James Stadium on Friday when the league does a rehearsal for the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but that will be the only time he won’t be in his hotel room until the game. Nantz is calling CBS' first golf tournament of the year this weekend, but is doing it remotely from his home at Pebble Beach instead of from the 18th green at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Sir Nick Faldo said jokingly at the beginning of Saturday's broadcast that Nantz was receiving more protection than what Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes would get during the game. “With Tampa Bay being at home and with Kansas City arriving on Saturday there’s not a need for us to be just hanging out a room in Florida,” Nantz said. The announcers aren't the only ones not arriving until late in the week. “Super Bowl Today” pregame host James Brown and CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus won’t get there until Thursday, while sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will arrive Friday. McManus is usually in the production truck during the game with executive producer Harold Bryant, co-ordinating producer Jim Rikhoff and lead director Mike Arnold, but he will be in a separate space with television monitors and a line to communicate with Bryant. McManus usually tries to meet with everyone associated with the broadcast as well as NFL owners and sponsors during the week, but that will happen virtually instead of in person. “It’s definitely scaled back. It’s not social in any way which is fine,” he said. "But we believe that we should practice the exact procedures and the exact protocols that we’ve been asking everybody to do for an entire NFL season. It will be different, but if we get a close game it will all be worth it. And if we produce the kind of show that I know we’re going to, it will be a very satisfying trip for me." For those working from Tampa, CBS will have extra production trucks to maintain social distancing. They also will have remote replay operators working from home to provide instantaneous footage playbacks as well as other editors, production personnel and graphic operators working remotely from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Super Bowl pregame shows typically have multiple sets around the stadium, but indications are CBS will utilize just one. Nantz and Romo both agreed that the biggest thing missing from this season has been the Saturday dinners with the production crew, since that is when most of the final planning takes place. “There was a lot of good material that comes out of that time (during dinner) when you sit and you just talk about football and life. And it’s amazing how often that plants a seed for what’s in the broadcast on Sunday,” Nantz said. “But we’ve found every avenue we can to round up information be connected without being in each other’s company.” Romo, in his fifth year as an analyst, said the dinners were a good source of pointing out things that might have been missed the week before while continuing to find ways to improve. “I guess it’s not like you’re playing this other team, you should have ran a play versus this coverage. It’s hard to decipher that, but Jim and I know the difference,” he said. “I do think that we’ve done a great job of having a season. And getting to this point, it’s remarkable.” With only 22,000 fans in the stands, CBS will be able to position cameras in new vantage points, including a trolley cam for the first time at the Super Bowl. The camera will be positioned to provide the viewing angle of a fan in the eighth row of the stands, and can speed from one end of the stadium to the other by ziplining on a wire. “We’re going to have all these angles that are closer to the game,” Bryant said. CBS isn't the only network that has modified its Super Bowl week plans. ESPN and NFL Network usually begin coverage from where the big game is held the Sunday before and when the teams usually arrive. ESPN won't air shows from its set at St. Pete Beach until Thursday. NFL Network — which usually has a huge set on Radio Row at the media centre — will have a smaller presence since most of their coverage leading up to Sunday will be hosted from its Los Angeles studio. The league usually has about 100 stations or online outfits on Radio Row, but that number will be significantly smaller. The NFL usually assists in arranging visits by current and former players during the week, but they are not making those arrangements this year. But all the attention will be on CBS on Feb. 7. McManus said the tone of the broadcast is likely to be different with the overhang of the pandemic, but that hopefully the matchup allows people to forget their troubles for a while. “We’re not going to be sombre, and we’re not going to be depressing, but I think we’re going to put everything in perspective,” he said. “I think we’re going to be thankful. It's a time to escape and really appreciate what we have with respect to this country and everything else. "So I think you’ll see that in our features, and reflect on the fact that we have optimism and that we’re all going to pull through it.” ___ Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
PARIS — Lens won 2-1 at Montpellier to move up to sixth place on Saturday in what unexpectedly turned out to be the only French league game of the day. Marseille's home match against Rennes was postponed just three hours before kickoff, following angry protests from disgruntled Marseille fans at the club's training complex. When the league called off Marseille's game, Lens was leading Montpellier 1-0 thanks to Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure's early goal. Winger Gael Kakuta's ninth league goal of an impressive campaign made it 2-0 midway through the second half, before 18-year-old forward Elye Wahi pulled one back in the 78th and then missed a chance to equalize for midtable Montpellier. Next up for Lens is a home game against seventh-place Marseille, which will have played two fewer games than most other sides after this weekend and is scheduled to face bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain next Sunday. The French league moved quickly to postpone the game against Rennes at Stade Velodrome after Marseille fans descended on the training ground in the afternoon to protest poor results. Marseille has lost its last four games and scored only three goals in the last five. Fans have called for club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud to leave. On Friday, Lyon went top of the league thanks to an injury-time winner from defender Leo Dubois against Bordeaux. SUNDAY'S GAMES PSG sits one point behind Lyon and can guarantee reclaiming top spot with a win at 19th-place Lorient. Lille, which is level on points with PSG but has a far worse goal difference, hosts another relegation battler in Dijon. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will be without midfielder Marco Verratti and central defender Abdou Diallo after both tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. Pochettino's assistant coach Miguel d’Agostino, who has been acting as Pochettino's interpreter at news conferences, also misses the trip to Brittany because of COVID-19. Pochettino tested positive for the virus two weeks ago but surprisingly returned one week later to coach the team against Montpellier. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Former Canadian amateur boxing champion Moe Zawadi is turning pro. The 19-year-old middleweight from Barrie, Ont., has signed with Toronto-based Lee Baxter Promotions and is expected to make his pro debut early this year. “The plan was to be Olympic champion. But I found out that like a lot of sports, amateur boxing had a lot of politics in it," Zawadi said in a statement. "I lost a decision in the Olympic trials that I didn't think I lost and that my team didn't think I lost. So after that we were like, 'OK, we have the tools to go pro, I'm more mature now, now's the right time to go pro.' “You're getting punched in the head. Your body takes a lot of damage. You can only do it for so many years without making money, you've got to get paid for your craft.” Zawadi, 31-6-0 as an amateur, lost to light-heavyweight John-Michael Bianco at the Olympic trials in Montreal in December 2019. “I first saw Moe knock out a 27-year old when he was still just 16 as an amateur, and I knew I was looking at something special,” said Baxter. “I jokingly asked him if he wanted to turn pro that day, but in the back of my head, I was kind of serious." "With his charisma, the way he carries himself, he could be the next Canadian boxing superstar,” he added. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021 The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski took his tally to 24 goals this season as Bayern Munich avenged its only defeat of 2020 with a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday. Bayern was beaten by Hoffenheim — also 4-1 — for its only loss across all competitions last year and was in no mood for a repeat despite the absences of midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez due to coronavirus infections. New signing Marc Roca made a rare start as the Bavarian powerhouse and league leader stretched its winning run to four games following the rare losses to Borussia Mönchengladbach and Holstein Kiel in the league and cup, respectively, in January. “We’re on the right path,” said Thomas Müller, who scored for the fourth consecutive game. Jérôme Boateng opened the scoring with a header off Joshua Kimmich’s corner in the 32nd before Lewandowski set up Müller in the 43rd. Andrej Kramaric pulled one back a minute later for Hoffenheim, but Lewandowski scored for the ninth consecutive game in the 57th, and Serge Gnabry made sure with Bayern’s fourth in the 63rd. “It wasn’t all top but we played a good game,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, whose team stayed seven points clear of Leipzig. LEIPZIG BEST OF THE REST Christopher Nkunku's 51st-minute strike was enough for Leipzig to consolidate second place with a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the late game. “We had to take a big setback in Mainz last weekend (losing 3-2 in the Bundesliga) and we wanted to show a reaction,” Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said. DORTMUND RELIEF Borussia Dortmund ended its three-game winless run with a 3-1 victory over Augsburg. Coach Edin Terzic made three changes to the team that lost 4-2 to Gladbach, with goalkeeper Marwin Hitz coming in for the injured Roman Bürki, who was heavily criticized for his performance in the Gladbach defeat. But Hitz was picking the ball out of his net in the 10th minute when André Hahn fired the visitors in front. Erling Haaland struck his penalty off the crossbar in the 21st, and Rafa Gikiewicz saved his header two minutes later, but Thomas Delaney finally made the home side’s pressure count when he headed in the equalizer in the 26th. Jadon Sancho scored in the 63rd and an own-goal from Felix Uduokhai in the 75th extended the lead. “It wasn’t just the result, the performance was also good,” Terzic said. “We’re relieved. We created a lot of chances against a defensively minded block.” DÁRDAI DISAPPOINTED Pál Dárdai’s return as Hertha Berlin coach ended in a 3-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Dárdai started with Rune Jarstein back in goal instead of Alexander Schwolow, who had been the undisputed No. 1 since joining in the summer. Jarstein made two brilliant saves to keep the game scoreless at halftime and Krzysztof Piatek fired the visitors ahead in the 66th. The lead only lasted a minute, however, before André Silva equalized. Martin Hinteregger headed Frankfurt’s second in the 84th and Silva sealed the win with a penalty in injury time. “After four training sessions, everything was OK, just the result not,” said Dárdai, who took over from the fired Bruno Labbadia on Monday. UNION’S BIG POINT Union Berlin bounced back from its first successive defeats by holding Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1, and Liverpool loan keeper Loris Karius helped secure the point with a fine save in injury time. Karius made his league debut for Union in the second half after regular goalkeeper Andreas Luthe had to go off after a collision with teammate Robin Knoche and Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram in a race for the ball. “He was dizzy when he got up. It’s our responsibility to make a change,” Union coach Urs Fischer said. Knoche headed inside the left post in the 31st and Union missed several chances to build on its lead before Jonas Hofmann set up Alassane Plea to equalize in the 59th. “Altogether a fair draw,” said Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who was booked for excessive protests in the first half. “Hats off to Union Berlin.” Last-place Schalke drew at Werder Bremen 1-1. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
