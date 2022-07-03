March after deadly police shooting of Black man in Ohio

STORY: The protest, organized by a group of pastors, began at Akron’s Second Baptist Church and ended up on the steps of the Akron Justice Center.

Police shot Walker dozens of times as he ran from officers, said lawyer Bobby DiCello citing a review of police video footage due to be made public on Sunday.

Officials have said the incident began when officers tried to stop Walker for a traffic violation while he was driving early Monday (June 27) morning. Walker fled, according to the Akron Police Department, which said officers reported a gun being fired from the suspect vehicle.