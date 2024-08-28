Marcell Ozuna's two-run single
Marcell Ozuna rips a single to left field and two runs score, putting the Braves ahead, 4-0, in the top of the 5th
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
Kadarius Toney had several high-profile miscues with the Chiefs last season.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
The event will be the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in over 60 years.
There are seven new head-coaching hires and one interim who got the permanent job.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State's unexpected loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. They discuss how FSU's offense underwhelmed, and deliberate if there's a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
We've waited years for a bigger and better College Football Playoff system, and now the moment is here. Who will be hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done? Our experts make their predictions.
You’re not going out on much of a limb if you’re predicting that a quarterback will be hoisting the Heisman Trophy in December.