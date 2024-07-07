Marcell Ozuna's two-run home run (23)
Marcell Ozuna hits two-run home run to center field, increasing the Braves' lead to 3-0 in the 1st inning
Marcell Ozuna hits two-run home run to center field, increasing the Braves' lead to 3-0 in the 1st inning
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
Featuring two career-changing ladder matches, Money in the Bank is considered to be on the same prestige level as SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.