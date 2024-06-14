Marcell Ozuna's three-run home run (19)
Marcell Ozuna hammers a three-run home run to right field, putting the Braves ahead 3-1 in the 1st inning
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Tarheels take the first win of the tournament with a single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt to score the winning run in a walk-off.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine what’s wrong with the 2024 Atlanta Braves, Paul Skenes receiving a standing ovation on the road, the Dodgers making a trade and MLB dropping the ball in regards to Rintaro Sasaki.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to news of a potential bill that will prevent college athletes from becoming employees, preview Week 1, and fight for Joey Chestnut to be reinstated.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”