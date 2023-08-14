Marcell Ozuna's three-run double
Marcell Ozuna opens the scoring by drilling a double to the right-field corner that scores three runs in the top of the 1st inning
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday. Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland. “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Tampa Bay did not detail the natu
Nicky Lopez made MLB history on Saturday and afterward mentioned how difficult it was to leave the Royals.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both aiming to get back to .500 in the CFL standings, completed a trade Sunday. The Roughriders (4-5) acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Tiger-Cats (3-5) in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He comes to the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alo
TORONTO — The familiar song of "Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se" echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday. A visibly emotional Bautista was honoured in a 45-minute ceremony before Toronto hosted the Chicago Cubs, culminating in him throwing the opening pitch out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a symbolic passing of the torch between two centrepieces of the Blue Jays' offence. "You guys have no idea how much thi
Mark Zuckerberg is done trying to get Elon Musk to agree to fight.
The Angels went all-in at the trade deadline in hopes of rallying for a playoff spot and keeping Shohei Ohtani happy. It has not gone well.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
Harper walked hand-in-hand with the Argentine football great ahead of the his team’s game against Charlotte FC.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mostly from the stifling heat, maybe from the pressure, Lucas Glover needed to keep his hands from sweating and he learned a trick long ago from not wearing a glove. On the 17th tee Sunday, tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, he dunked his hands in the ice water of a cooler for as long as he could stand it and then quickly dried them. “It literally stops them from sweating for a little while,” Glover said. And it did nothing to cool him off. Glover won the FedEx St. Jud
Friday's game was a family affair for team owner David Beckham
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France's leading sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to con
Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best rounds of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Trump National Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. Smith picked up birdies on the 15th, the par-3 16th and the par-5 18th.
World number one Iga Swiatek lost 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open in a match disrupted by novelty song Cotton Eye Joe.
TORONTO — Carlos Alcaraz delivered the highlight-reel shot of the tournament on Friday night. Tommy Paul made sure it didn't matter. Alcaraz nearly turned their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open with a tweener winner that electrified the Sobeys Stadium crowd. He would go on to force a third set but it was Paul who took the decider for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory. "I like playing anyone that's a big challenge," Paul said. The result ended the top-ranked Spaniard's 14-match winning streak a
England are set for their toughest test yet at the Women’s World Cup when they meet co-hosts Australia for a place in the final. Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind to beat Colombia hours after the Matildas edged past France in an incredible penalty shootout. Australia vs England is scheduled for an 11am kick-off time on Wednesday August 16, 2023.
The NFL superstar could be seen in the stands at St. Andrews stadium, taking selfies with and dapping up Birmingham City fans
NFL players, especially linemen, lose a lot of weight after retirement with simple diet changes.
HAMBURG — RJ Barrett scored 31 points and Canada came back to beat Germany 133-112 in overtime in the final of the DBB SuperCup, a warm-up basketball tournament for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. The New York Knicks guard put in a near-perfect offensive performance, hitting 12 of the 13 shots he took including all four from three-point range. Germany led by 12 points later in the third quarter, but Trae Bell-Hynes hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cut the lead to nine starting the fourth. Cana
The Duke of Sussex is in Singapore for a charity polo match but it seems he has family on his mind as he has bought gifts for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew's stadium, before Birmingham's game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship on Saturday A few hours earlier, Brady posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium, where he was pictured m