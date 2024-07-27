Marcell Ozuna's solo home run (29)
Marcell Ozuna hits a solo home run to left field to cut the Braves' deficit to 8-3 in the top of the 6th inning
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
The lighting of the cauldron took place not at the Eiffel Tower, but the Tuileries.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
The fate of "Inside the NBA" hangs in the balance.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
The main card at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, will start at 3 a.m. local time and wrap around 6 a.m. How fighters prepare could be a key to success.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.