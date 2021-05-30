Marc Gasol with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/30/2021
Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/30/2021
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Hawks ran away with the game in the second half, and they're about to run away with the series.
Until he faced Andujar on Sunday, Thiem had never lost in the first round at Roland-Garros.
Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins
Osaka could face a tournament default or a Grand Slam suspension if she continues ignore her media obligations.
At least seven teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Julio Jones.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Sunday. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four. Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer. Royals right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings. Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland combined for four hitless innings in relief. Holland worked the ninth for his third save in five chances. Minnesota went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners. Matt Shoemaker (2-6) gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Ben Rortvedt hit his first career homer for the Twins after being recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day. The Twins loaded the bases in the first against Keller, but managed just one run on a bases-loaded walk to Trevor Larnach. Rortvedt gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead with a leadoff drive in the second. The Royals grabbed control with four runs in the fifth. Merrifield hit a tiebreaking RBI single, and Benintendi had a sacrifice fly. The Twins loaded the bases with none out in the bottom half, but only managed one run on Miguel Sanó's double-play grounder. Sanó came to the plate with a total of eight runners on base in three of his four at-bats, striking out twice and hitting into the double play. TRAINER’S ROOM Royals: Slugger Jorge Soler was out of the lineup a day after leaving with groin discomfort, but manager Mike Matheny said he was feeling much better Sunday. Twins: OF Max Kepler was placed on the injured list due to his lingering left hamstring strain. Kepler tweaked the injury in Saturday’s game, according to manager Rocco Baldelli. Rortvedt was recalled to replace Kepler. ... Baldelli said RHP Kenta Maeda’s right adductor strain has improved, but Maeda is still having biceps and arm soreness. UP NEXT Royals: Return home for a two-game series against Pittsburgh, with LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA) starting on Monday. RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.32 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates. Twins: RHP José Berríos (5-2, 3.67 ERA) will start Monday as Minnesota begins a series in Baltimore. Berríos allowed three runs — one earned — in 5 2/3 innings in a win against the Orioles in his last start. RHP Jorge López (1-6, 5.80 ERA) is expected to start for Baltimore. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets scheduled for Sunday night was postponed because of rain. The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 26 beginning at 5:10 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings. It was the second washout of the series and third in five days for the NL East-leading Mets in a season filled with interruptions from the very beginning. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the Mets against Max Fried (2-2, 4.63) in a nationally televised game on ESPN. But with rain falling throughout an unseasonably chilly afternoon in Queens and a forecast of showers deep into the night, the game was called a little more than 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The teams were also rained out Friday night. That game will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader on June 21 starting at 5:10 p.m., also with seven-inning games. New York won 13-2 on Saturday night, the only game of the scheduled three-game series that was played. Atlanta, the three-time defending division champion, will now play a four-game series at Citi Field from June 21-23 and a five-game set in Queens from July 26-29. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Fried would likely be pushed back to Tuesday at home against Washington, with Charlie Morton starting Monday evening in the series opener as scheduled. “It gets messed up. Guys are pitching on way too much time off,” Snitker said. “But what can you do? You just deal with it.” The depleted Mets (25-20) begin a nine-game road trip Monday night at Arizona, which had lost 13 in a row going into Sunday's game against St. Louis. Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom will now pitch Monday, and first baseman Pete Alonso could come off the injured list along with reliever Seth Lugo and outfielder Kevin Pillar. Despite having 16 players on the injured list, New York has won four straight overall and nine of its past 10 at Citi Field, where the Mets are 15-5 this year. After getting rained out Wednesday night, the Mets swept a doubleheader from Colorado in a pair of seven-inning games Thursday. It was New York's fourth doubleheader already this season — the Mets are 6-2 in those games — with three more scheduled, including one against Miami on Aug. 31 to finish an April game suspended by rain in the first inning. New York has played 45 games, four fewer than any other major league team. The Mets have had seven games postponed by bad weather, plus the suspension against the Marlins. Even the first scheduled series of the season was wiped out in Washington because of COVID-19 issues for the Nationals. After missing a couple of weeks due to tightness on his right side, deGrom returned from the injured list Tuesday night and struck out nine in five innings of three-hit ball against the Rockies, his first big league outing since May 9. The right-hander did not get a decision in New York's 3-1 win. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday. The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore's all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988. Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall. Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Centrals have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500. Giolito (5-4) allowed a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high. The Orioles loaded the bases against Giolito in the sixth with a bunt single and two walks before Anthony Santander struck out and Maikel Franco fouled out. Baltimore scored just seven runs in the series. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save and third in three games. It was 1-all in the seventh when Tim Anderson singled, stole second, took third on a wild pickoff throw by Dillon Tate (0-3) and scored on Madrigal's triple. Yoán Moncada followed with an RBI single. Anderson, Madrigal and Moncada had two hits apiece. DJ Stewart homered and Cedric Mullins had two hits for the Orioles. Stewart homered off Giolito in the third. Billy Hamilton hit a solo shot off Keegan Akin in the Chicago third. It was the second time in Hamilton’s career he has homered in back-to-back games, the previous time coming in 2014. Hamilton's last multi-homer season was 2018, when he hit four with Cincinnati. In 870 career games, the speedster has 24 homers. Akin allowed a run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. Adam Plutko replaced Akin and walked José Abreu to load the bases in the fifth. Yermín Mercedes grounded out to end the inning. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: IB Trey Mancini (bruised right elbow) returned to the lineup. He was hit by a pitch Thursday. … OF/1B Ryan Mountcastle (left hand) was available off the bench. His hand remains sore, manager Brandon Hyde said. … RHP Hunter Harvey (left oblique strain) is eligible to come off the IL Monday but will likely make another rehab appearance, Hyde said. White Sox: OF Adam Eaton (hamstring) will likely play in one or both games of Monday’s doubleheader against Cleveland, manager Tony La Russa said. Eaton has been out since Wednesday. … RHP Michael Kopech (left hamstring) was expected to rejoin the team Sunday after going on the bereavement list Thursday. UP NEXT Orioles: RHP Jorge López is scheduled to start Monday to begin a three-game series against visiting Minnesota and RHP José Berríos (5-2, 3.67). He also faced the Twins in his last start, giving up three runs in six innings. White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón (5-2, 1.29) will start a game of Monday’s doubleheader at Cleveland to open a four-game series. Rodón threw a no-hitter against the Indians April 14. RHP Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.94) is expected to start a game for the Indians. The teams had yet to announce the other starters. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Sarah Trotto, The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Sunday. Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander, who retired 11 of his first 12 batters, improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres. Houston jumped on Snell (1-2) for four runs in the first. Alex Bregman drove in Jose Altuve with a groundout, and Tucker capped the inning with a three-run homer to left. The Astros added three more in the third. Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run double and scored on Taylor Jones' single. Snell permitted a career high-tying seven runs in three innings. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked three. San Diego's Joe Musgrove threw five hitless innings in relief, extending his shutout streak to 17 innings spanning his last three outings. Webster Rivas hit a solo homer for San Diego in the fifth for his first career hit. Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim connected in the ninth, but the Padres fell to 8-1 in interleague play. TRAINER’S ROOM Astros: RHP Bryan Abreu was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. RHP Enoli Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. ... DH Yordan Alvarez missed a fourth straight game with a sore right wrist. ... RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder soreness) threw and felt well, manager Dusty Baker said, adding that he could throw a bullpen this week. BROKEN BAT After striking out to end the third, San Diego's Tommy Pham broke his bat over his knee. Pham thought he had walked on a 3-1 pitch, and threw his bat back towards the dugout, but it was called a strike. Pham swung and missed strike three. UP NEXT Padres: Begin a three-game series at the Cubs on Monday but will have to name a new starter after using Musgrove, the originally scheduled Monday starter. Astros: RHP José Urquidy (3-2, 3.22 ERA) will come off the injured list and start against the Red Sox on Monday in the first of a four-game series. Urquidy last started May 12, when he exited in the fourth inning with shoulder discomfort. The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the second half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns due to a left groin strain. The defending NBA champion Lakers also played Sunday without starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was sidelined by a bruised knee. Chris Paul played for the Phoenix Suns despite his injured right shoulder, managing six points and five assists in the first half of Game 4. Davis played 19 minutes in the first half, but scored only six points on 2-for-9 shooting. He hyperextended his leg in Game 3, but was attempting to play through the latest in a long series of injuries for the superstar big man this esason. Davis scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ back-to-back victories in the series, but he was ineffective in Game 4. He didn't come out for the second half warmups with his teammates, and the Lakers ruled him out shortly afterward. Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers' victory in Game 3. He went through a pregame workout before Game 4, but Los Angeles decided to hold him out. Caldwell-Pope was the third-leading scorer on the Lakers' championship team last season, but he struggled in the first three games against Phoenix before his injury. He scored just 12 points in 92 minutes, going 1 for 13 on 3-pointers and failing to score at all in Game 2. Veteran Wesley Matthews took Caldwell-Pope's spot in the starting lineup. Matthews hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Game 3, and he hit two more early in Game 4. Paul was in Phoenix's starting lineup again despite being clearly limited in the last two games by his right shoulder injury. The star point guard skipped practice Saturday to rest ahead of Sunday's game. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday. “It was one big swing for us,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game's seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA. Woodruff has not allowed an earned run in four of his 11 starts this season. He became the eighth pitcher in franchise history to record 10 consecutive quality starts, and the first to do so since CC Sabathia, who had 13 in a row in 2008. “Any time you get to go up against Max, it’s going to be a challenge,” Woodruff said. “He’s one of the best in the game and one of the best to ever do it.” Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. This was his 101st outing of striking out at least 10, accounting for 36.6 percent of his career starts. “I was able to execute pitches all day long except for that pitch to García,” Scherzer said. He added: “That’s a pitch I want back, but that’s not how life works.” García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. He's hit seven home runs this month, including a shot in the first inning of Game 1 of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. “His power has been huge for us,” Counsell said. Omar Narváez hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth. Josh Hader closed for his 12th save, completing the three-hitter. Desperate for offense, Nationals manager Davey Martinez removed Scherzer from the game after 89 pitches. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hit for him and drew a one-out walk, but Josh Bell flied out with two on to end the sixth. TRAINER’S ROOM Brewers: LHP Angel Perdomo has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain. RHP Alec Bettinger was recalled from Triple-Nashville. Bettinger also served as the 27th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, so he was already in Washington. Nationals: RHP Will Harris will have surgery Friday to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome on his right side. Harris was injured in spring training, but the Nationals could not determine the cause when they placed him on the 10-day injured list to begin the season. He pitched six innings in the regular season before returning to the 10-day injured list on May 23. After meeting with doctors in Dallas, Harris decided to have the surgery which is likely to end his season. UP NEXT Milwaukee returns home for a quick two-game series with Detroit. Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.33) will start for the Brewers. Detroit’s starter for its bullpen game is undetermined. Washington travels to Atlanta, where RHP Joe Ross (2-4, 5.19 ERA) will open the four-game series against RHP Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.98). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. Civale (7-2) is tied for the AL lead in wins, but the two solo homers pushed Toronto's lead to 3-0. Ross Stripling (1-3) held Cleveland to one run and two hits in five innings. Jordan Romano allowed a single in the seventh and picked up his third save. Josh Naylor hit a leadoff homer in the Cleveland fifth. The doubleheader ends an unusual weekend series at Progressive Field. The teams played through rain and wind gusts of 45 mph Friday night before the game was finally called in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto winning 11-2. The Indians postponed Saturday’s game due to high winds. The postponement led to scheduling quirks. The Blue Jays and Indians are in a stretch of both teams playing five straight seven-inning games, including Friday night. Toronto played a doubleheader Thursday at the New York Yankees. The Indians are playing back-to-back doubleheaders. Cleveland hosts the Chicago White Sox on Monday, which includes the makeup of an April 21 postponement. Civale was pulled after the first two hitters in the sixth reached base. The right-hander was charged with four runs and 10 hits. Hernández led off the fourth by hitting the first pitch of the inning for his eighth home run of the season. Tellez connected with one out for his third homer. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The conditions Sunday were much improved with sunny skies, a gametime temperature of 59 degrees and 15 mph winds, but the Indians struggled defensively when Toronto scored in the third. Joe Panik's popup to center field fell in when shortstop Amed Rosario seemed to lose the ball in the sun after calling for it. After a sacrifice and an infield hit, Bo Bichette hit what should have been an inning-ending double play grounder to second baseman Owen Miller, but Rosario's wide throw to first caused Jake Bauers to make a long reach for the ball, which he couldn't glove. Panik scored and Bichette was given an RBI. Indians bench DeMarlo Hale filled in for manager Terry Francona, who attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. NEW HOME The Blue Jays begin playing their home games in Buffalo at their Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday night against Miami. Manager Charlie Montoyo planned to visit Sahlen Field on Sunday night after the team flew in from Cleveland. The team is scheduled to work out Monday. The Blue Jays played 26 games in Buffalo last season. The Blue Jays played their first 21 home games this season at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida. TRAINER’S ROOM Blue Jays: RHP Carl Edwards was added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. RHP Ty Tice was designated for assignment. Indians: INF Ernie Clement was called up from Triple-A Columbus to be the 27th man. UP NEXT Steven Matz (6-2) starts for Toronto against Sam Hentges (1-1) in a matchup of left-handers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press
Davis didn't join the Lakers in the third quarter after injuring his groin in the final minute of the second quarter.