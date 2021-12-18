Maradona statue unveiled at Argentine airport

In this article:

This life-sized Maradona statue now greets airport travelers

Location: Ezeiza, Argentina

ANGOLAN TOURIST, AUGUSTO LORENZO: "Such a grand emotion, he's a world-class star, the greatest, the best for me."

Diego Armando Maradona defined Argentinean soccer

The statue was commissioned by the company Aeropuertos Argentina 2000

and was made using a 3D printing technique

EZEIZA AIRPORT EMPLOYEE, IGNACIO CARUSO:"To me, sincerely, to see "El Diego" [Maradona] representing the country as people arrive is an inexplicable feeling. After my dad, Diego is, he is the most...he represents Argentina worldwide."