Maradona statue unveiled at Argentine airport
This life-sized Maradona statue now greets airport travelers
Location: Ezeiza, Argentina
ANGOLAN TOURIST, AUGUSTO LORENZO: "Such a grand emotion, he's a world-class star, the greatest, the best for me."
Diego Armando Maradona defined Argentinean soccer
The statue was commissioned by the company Aeropuertos Argentina 2000
and was made using a 3D printing technique
EZEIZA AIRPORT EMPLOYEE, IGNACIO CARUSO:"To me, sincerely, to see "El Diego" [Maradona] representing the country as people arrive is an inexplicable feeling. After my dad, Diego is, he is the most...he represents Argentina worldwide."