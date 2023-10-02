'Mapleton Strong': Community remembers 17-year-old who collapsed at homecoming game
At Mapleton High School Saturday night, 17-year-old Bre McKean's usual parking space is covered in flowers, notes, and a softball.
At Mapleton High School Saturday night, 17-year-old Bre McKean's usual parking space is covered in flowers, notes, and a softball.
This was no mere drubbing, it was a disgrace. On a pristine autumnal morning here at Marco Simone, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the world No 1 and a five-time major champion, contrived to succumb 9&7 to a player competing in just his second Ryder Cup and one who only turned professional four months ago. Scheffler, crying into the arms of his wife Meredith, at least looked suitably humiliated by the scoreline. Koepka, graceless until the end, did not even bother removing his cap for the h
It spells "financial catastrophe" for the former president, said his onetime fixer and attorney.
The rock icon said he "didn't want to start complaining," but called one musical style "rubbish" in an interview with The Telegraph.
The Supreme Court's real battles these days are among the conservatives, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is playing an increasingly critical role.
A bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead, Parks Canada announced late Saturday. Natalie Fay, external relations manager for Parks Canada's Banff field unit, said the agency received an alert from a GPS device originating from the Red Deer River Valley at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, indicating a bear attack. In a statement, Fay said a team specially trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized, but weather hindered their response time. "Weather conditio
Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Dancing with the Stars judge died at age 78. Goodman’s death certificate says that he died after the prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to a report from The Daily Express. It was on April 22 that Goodman’s agent confirmed that the Strictly …
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
A man in his 60s has been bailed in connection to the landmark being cut down.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal. During Friday's sentencing of Lauren Pazienza for manslaughter, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushe
For regular Costco customers who love the retail giant for its incredible bargains, there's an exclusive deal that's easy to overlook yet potentially one of the most rewarding of all. Costco's Best...
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…
We look at the key questions surrounding the 44th contest.
The "Last Week Tonight" host obsessed over this one story that took place during the show's hiatus.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. The Justice Department is at the center of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases involving Biden's son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president's home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.
The group dined at Scalinatella in New York City on Friday evening
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall make headlines when she became the first royal to rock a tongue piercing back in the 1990s - see unearthed photos
The pop star's estranged husband jumped to her defense when the ex-president's son used her to make a political point.
King Charles' Norfolk country estate, Sandringham, has launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep
Former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper also criticized Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his hold on military promotions.
In reality, individuals with dementia will not only experience issues in other areas of cognition like learning, thinking, comprehension and judgement, but they may also experience changes in behaviour. It’s important to understand what dementia is and how it manifests. When cognitive and behavioural changes interfere with an individual’s functional independence, that person is considered to have dementia.