Have Maple Leafs reversed the '4-1' curse?

The Maple Leafs first-round series with Tampa Bay is being played 10 years on from Toronto's infamous Game-7 collapse against the Boston Bruins. In Game 4 of the 2023 matchup, the Leafs performed their own miracle from 4-1 down, eventually winning 5-4 in overtime.

OMAR: Hey, everyone. @TicTacTOmar are here. And they-- Welcome to "In The Mentions." The Toronto Maple Leafs leafed Tampa Bay. I'm going to say that one more time. The Toronto Maple Leafs leafed the Tampa Bay Lightning in game 4.

We finally understand what it feels like-- man, what it feels like to be the team that was better, to be the better team in a playoff game and then give up that-- give up that lead and then-- and then-- and then lose.

That used to be us all the time. Like, that is the main chirp that the people use against us all the time. Like, oh, we were 4-1. It was 3-1. It was 5-1. Like there are so many times where the Leafs have a lead and then we give it up in the worst times.

So this game, the reverse happened, where the Leafs were down 4-1. I thought the game was over. And it wasn't just me. Everyone thought the game was over. They were like, we're done. It's done.

This could have been a game where they go into Tampa, activate that killer instinct that we've been talking about for eons, we've been talking about for so long. This could be the game where they activate that killer instinct. They take a series lead. They go back at home. And they have-- they have a chance of winning it at Scotiabank Arena.

And then, the game starts. They get scored on the first time. They lose. They go down 1-0. They go down 2-0. Alex Killorn has two goals, which apparently, he was on a goal drought. Whatever.

But Victor Hedman scores a goal-- not scores a goal but he directs a shot off of Steven Stamkos's foot and then that ends up making the game like 3-1, I think. I'm pretty sure. You know, it was 3-1 at that time. Then Killorn scores again.

It's 4-1 and I feel so dejected. Like I got to the point where I was coping with jokes in the intermission. That's how convinced I was that they were going to lose. Even though they had a better second period. That's a take away, if you want to do that.

The start was horrible. They had a horrible start. They had a better second period. But they still couldn't get anything together. Tampa was just controlling the neutral zone. They couldn't get any pressure. They couldn't get any dangerous shots. Like it's not even like Vasilevskiy was bad. They just couldn't get any dangerous, like, legitimate chances.

Tampa did an incredible job just keeping the Leafs to the outside. And they couldn't get to the slot. They couldn't get to the middle of the ice. They couldn't hold on to the puck into the neutral zone. They just couldn't.

And then, the third period comes up. Again, they're down 4-1. Third period starts. And I'm like, you know what? Maybe they can just send them a message, you know. Hit someone here, fight someone there, or whatever. They had to start the-- they have to start the period on the penalty kill because Dick McCabe decided to cross-check someone at the end of the period. Good job, right?

And then-- and then Matthew scores. And I'm mad. I'm so mad that Matthew scored. Because I'm like, oh, of course, yeah. You know what? Make it-- make it 4-2. Like yeah, for sure.

And then, they get the power play on a play that could have been a 5 on 3 but whatever. And then Matthews scores again. The first goal was a wicked passing play. TJ Brodie, great, great control of the neutral zone. Keeps the puck in possession. Gets it to Nylander. Nylander bounces to Marner. Marner back to-- No. Yes. Whatever.

Passing play, Matthew gets the final touch, bang, scores, right? 4-2. Power play. I don't know like-- we call Marner the magician. But I guess Matthews is the magician because he just, like, disappeared and no one noticed.

But he fully skates around the net, crosses across to the front of the net. Shot goal goes on. Deflects, goal, 4-3. No huge celebration, right? It was just like a, yeah, OK, cool, right? There's a little double fist pump after the-- after the 4-2 goal. But this one? Just, you know, points, acknowledges the Apple, that's it, right?

And then off of face-off, again, the Leafs have been so good, have been so good at winning these draws clean. And then getting offensive chances from them immediately. Right off the face-off, right, the puck gets to-- goes to Rielley. Rielley gets it back to Marner. Marner works the puck, even though he has someone on him. Gets it back to Rielley. Shoots from the point, in.

Tavares is battling in the front. Traffic everything. I thought Tavares touched it. No, Rielley touched it, in. Another huge goal from someone with Rielley in their name to tie the game.

Game 3, it was Ryan O'Reilly who tied it to force overtime. Game 4, it's Morgan Rielley to force overtime. And the Leafs are alive. The Leafs-- the Leafs are alive. They have all the momentum. Then we get to overtime. And then they won.