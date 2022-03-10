Can the Maple Leafs one-stop shop at the deadline?

A quality defenceman is likely the top priority, but finding a team to throw in some assets along with a blueliner would best suit an incomplete but immensely talented Leafs roster.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: All right, let's dive a little deeper on the Leafs, who clearly need a defenseman but could also use a goaltender. But also might commit themselves to one thing and one thing only, and that's adding it forward and elevating their top 6 to levels, we can't even imagine. I guess it's all still up in the air.

Here's what I'll say about that, I think the Leafs have one bullet to spend. So while I believe that the priority should be targeting the best possible defenseman, you also have to consider targeting a team that has something valuable to package with that defenseman. Could they complete a mega deal with say the Chicago Blackhawks, who have Marc-Andre Fleury and Connor Murphy and Brennan Hagel as candidates? That would be checking off every box.

And that would be the sort of thing that's worth, excuse me investing a first round pick in Nick Robertson and maybe a second and third while you're at it, who knows. A one stop shop, Yes, that would blow through your reserve in terms of draft capital, but it would also address every issue and not leave you thinking, hey why didn't they address that?

Of course, that's what they tried last season, was checking off every box. But the strategy was different than the one stop shop proposal that I'm putting out there. We saw Kyle Dubas spend a first round pick there. Nick Foligno hit a third round pick there on David Riddick, and a couple of other picks in different spots to continue building around the margins.

And of course, all that didn't accomplish anything. But even then, like it might have to be that big deal because the windows open but there are clear deficiencies with this team. Jake Muzzin still out, Jack Campbell is now out, and Peter Mrazek is struggling. The problems on the defense Corps and in net are clear. So how is Kyle Dubas going to address all that?