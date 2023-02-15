Maple Leafs have not earned benefit of the doubt

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and general manager Kyle Dubas haven't minced their words since the NHL All-Star break, calling on Toronto's players to stay focused through a softer schedule in the second half of the season, and maintain their effort against weaker opponents.

Video Transcript

- So this is something that I noticed at the beginning of the season as well, especially from Sheldon Keefe after the second game, where he literally, like, did not hold back criticizing the team for losing a game against Montreal because they always lose games against teams that they should-- that they should beat. But I've noticed more and more, especially post-All-Star break, that Keefe and Dubas aren't mincing their words anymore.

Sheldon Keefe has called out the team about, you know, being overworked and outworked by the opposition, giving away games, and giving away goals. And even Kyle Dubas has mentioned the very, very annoying habit that the Leafs have of losing games against teams that they should not lose to-- Columbus, Montreal, Arizona. Again, the Arizona Coyotes' goaltender is 3 and 0 against the Leafs.

He has a 0.942 save percentage. I'll never forget that. I'll never forget that stat. So yes, the words are legitimate, and honest, and not necessarily harsh but critical, and I like it. I like that because the team hasn't done anything to get the benefit of the doubt.

I know that happens a lot, where everyone's like, oh, my gosh, it's just one game. Like, what have they done to get the benefit of the doubt from us where we can say, oh, it's just one game? No, we're going to scrutinize everything. This is a huge year. This is a huge, huge year where they need to have some type of result in the playoffs.

And I'm sorry, it's going to annoy me if they lose to Columbus, or if they lose to Ottawa, or if they lose to Montreal, regardless of how they played the previous game. We're talking about a game-by-game basis, man. The players talk about process and taking it one game at a time.

OK, well, there are games you just can't lose, and those games are games that you shouldn't-- that you shouldn't lose. Again, this whole stretch is about getting ready for the playoffs, injured or not, whatever. It's all about the mindset. And if the coach and the GM want to comment on that, I am all for it. Whatever they need to get ready for the playoffs, do it.