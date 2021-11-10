Maple Leafs must pay up to keep Jack Campbell

Jack Campbell's performances are making his extension a priority for the Maple Leafs. The Kings signed Cal Petersen to a 3-year, $15 million deal and Campbell is well within his rights to demand something similar.



On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar asks if the Maple Leafs glass is half full or half empty, discusses the revival of the core four, pleads with the front office to extend Jack Campbell and tips his hat to Wayne Simmonds.

