Is Maple Leafs' glass half full or half empty?

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Premier League is coming to Vancouver. The league announced Wednesday that a ninth franchise will come on board for the 2023 season. It's the first addition since Atletico Ottawa joined in 2020. "Not only is it great for soccer in Canada, I think it's great for the Canadian Premier League," said commissioner David Clanachan. "I think it's great for all our fans and supporters. And for everything we're trying to build … For me, every time we take a step forward, it's not only a step