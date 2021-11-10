Is Maple Leafs' glass half full or half empty?

The Canadian Press
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday, saying rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won't be ready to play this weekend. Saleh adds the long-term decision at quarterback will be “day to day,” opening the possibility White could potentially continue to start even when Wilson has healed. That’s a departure from Monday, wh