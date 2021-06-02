Maple Leafs fans still in shock after another playoff disaster
The Zone Time crew tries to make sense of one of the strangest, most inexplicable playoff meltdowns in NHL history.
Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.
The Philadelphia 76ers will have a few extra days off in order to get Joel Embiid healthy for the second round.
The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday night, providing some solace for fans after one of the most miserable seasons of the modern era.
The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.
Big changes are coming to the Celtics.
Coach K has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. He is the NCAA's all-time wins leader.
Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.
Brenly's comment was totally ignored by his play-by-play partner, but not by Stroman after the game.
A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.
The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.
The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.
A woman is speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct by former Toronto Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar and says she's hopeful her story can help others.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.
Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.
While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the Blue Jays' first game of the season in Buffalo, injuries continue to mount around the league. Dalton Del Don recaps Tuesday's action.
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Billy Ray Turner will stand trial in January for the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
WINNIPEG — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early in the first period to set the stage for the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday. Montreal also got a goals from Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans. Joel Edmundson and Jeff Petry each added a pair of assists. Carey Price made 27 saves. The victory was marred when Evans had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after he scored an empty-net g
BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 Wednesday night for their second straight win following a 14-game skid. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland. Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1. Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games. Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless wit