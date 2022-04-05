Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

Video Transcript

- Hey, everyone. Welcome back to another episode of "In the Mentions." I'm TicTacTOmar. And I just-- I feel like Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," you know. You know that scene where he-- he finally is able to stand up against the robbers. He walks up and says, hey, I'm not afraid anymore. Like, I-- I literally-- I feel like that when it comes to the Leafs.

I-- I know, like, a couple of episodes back, you know, after the trade deadline, they got Giordano. And I said, like, you know, I think it's time to fully believe in this team. And I think there is a part of me that might have been lying. I think there might have been a little dormant section in the depths of my brain somewhere that was still a little apprehensive. But just, like, I just feel so free. Like, I-- I think I truly believe in this team.

And going through Twitter, seeing, like, my mentions, seeing just, like, no-- no Leafs pages everywhere, I think a lot of us are, kind of, getting along that same lines as well. I mean, to, like-- like, think about it. Carolina, big win. Florida, win. Boston, win. And now, Tampa beating them 6 to 2. Because the-- the Leafs always play well sometimes, right? They-- they have a big game here or there.

But now it's just like, they're having these consistent strong efforts against teams that they may face in the first round. And yeah, I understand the whole, like, oh, it's just one game thing. But, like, there-- there's one thing to see-- to focus on, like, one big game here or there. But it's another thing to see patterns.

And what we're seeing is patterns. The Leafs are showing up for these games that have significance. They're showing up for these games where they know they have to send a message. Again, Boston, Florida, Tampa, three likely or possible opponents in the first round. And we beat all of them. And it wasn't just, like, a fluke. It wasn't just solely from them playing bad.

We dictated the plate. And the thing I like the most about the-- the Lightning game is that in the third period, where the Lightning were starting to activate, they started to become the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team who has won back-to-back cups, even though the team's a little different. They started to push. And the Leafs pushed back. They-- they didn't stand around. They didn't turtle and allow Tampa to-- you know, to run around and dictate play. They took it to them the entire night.

That-- that's that one word that we wanted from them last year, that killer instinct. They saw Tampa weak. They saw Tampa losing. And they continued to push. And-- and I think seeing that is what I needed to see. And then maybe you-- maybe you have the same idea as well. Maybe you have this same feeling. But I just needed to see the Leafs play a complete game against a strong team, and beat them, and not stop. Geez, it's-- I believe in this team.

