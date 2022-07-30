Here is a map of California monkeypox cases by county and what else to know
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc
CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines
AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie
Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr
Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota
Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.
After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.
Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.
Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.
Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr
MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his
BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red
VANCOUVER — When the Vancouver Whitecaps next take the field, it will be for the club's most important game in years, says head coach Vanni Sartini. The 'Caps have a chance to hoist the Voyageurs Cup on Tuesday when they host Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final. “I think it’s a big big big game for a club, especially a club like us that we haven’t won a trophy since 2015 and it would be only our second Canadian Championship," Sartini said. "So I think it’s an enormous game. "And I thin
TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the
NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla
Diego Maradona was not only one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, he also brought political changes to Latin America and supported dozens of families during his lifetime.
MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi
TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa