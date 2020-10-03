Many unemployment benefit debit cards frozen in California

California's Employment Development Department shut down all new claims in order to tackle a backlog of more than 1 million claims. This also comes in the wake of a massive number of fraudulent claims that have plagued the department. Now, KCRA 3 Investigates is learning that people with legitimate claims are having a hard time getting their unemployment benefits. Some residents said their debit cards, which are funded with state and federal dollars and issued by Bank of America, have been frozen. The debit cards are one way people can access their unemployment benefits — and for some claimants, the cards are the only way they can get benefits. An employee within EDD came forward and said some people have even seen their EDD checks bounce. Get the full story in the video above.