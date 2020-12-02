How many games will Raptors win in 2020-21 season?
Host William Lou is joined by Asad Alvi and Sahal Abdi to preview the Raptors roster and how they will fare in a competitive Eastern Conference.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.
Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far postInstead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post. Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match. Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — A week before the 2016 NBA draft, DeAndre Bembry's brother was shot and killed in their hometown of Charlotte.Bembry went 21st overall to Atlanta in that draft, and he has worn No. 95 in memory of his brother Adrian Potts ever since."I was just trying to figure out something for myself to keep his name around, and something just clicked in my head, the year he was born, which was 1995," the new Toronto Raptors wing said on a Zoom call Wednesday. "I thought that was just perfect for me, my family, it was something for us to look forward to. "Just something I need to have with me."Potts was one of several people shot outside an apartment in Charlotte, and was just 20 when he died.The 26-year-old Bembry, who went six spots before Pascal Siakam in the 2016 draft, signed a two-year deal for the veteran minimum with Toronto. The six-foot-five player spent four seasons with Atlanta, and in 2018-19, his best year, he averaged 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. Bembry was asked if he had any good Vince Carter stories, since the two were Hawks teammates. "I've got so many," Bembry said of the former Raptors superstar. "The crazy thing is, he was my favourite player, so it was pretty dope the first year that he came over and I got to just build that bond with him, and got to realize the person that he was. He was just down to earth."Bembry finds it funny how Carter, at 43, can still dunk better than him. "Just seeing, after practice, him being able to still windmill and watch him do dunks that I've watched him do over the years, that's just one of the best stories I can think of, to be honest," he said.Bembry believes the Raptors are a good fit."Just the character of the organization, I've always enjoyed watching, always enjoyed playing against them. Just those minor things, on the court and off the court," he said. "I love the competition, obviously. These guys know how to win, and that was probably the biggest thing that attracted me, they play winning basketball. "I love to play team basketball and I see myself being able to fit in this group very easily."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.The Canadian Press
The potential for the Toronto Blue Jays to have a memorable off-season is there. Now it appears to be a matter of waiting for the first big dominoes to fall so the action can really begin.Whether Toronto strikes first remains up in the air. But with money to spend and prospect capital in tow, the team could be a player on both the free agent and trade fronts as it aims higher after returning to the playoffs in 2020."It doesn't take much at this point for a deal to happen," general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday. "I don't know if it's days or a week or two before things start to pick up for the Toronto Blue Jays, but we're prepared."Atkins struck quickly last month by inking left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year deal worth US$8 million, making him the first free agent to sign in what has been a quiet off-season so far around the big leagues.Big names like Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and others remain on the board. Just like in other years, one notable free-agent signing or trade could unlock things for everyone else. After a three-year rebuild, the Blue Jays opened their wallet last winter by signing ace Hyun-Jin Ryu to a lucrative four-year contract. Starting pitching remains a focal point for a team also looking to improve its overall defence and in the bullpen.However, some uncertainty remains for the lone Canadian franchise in Major League Baseball. While Atkins said he's "super-optimistic" the Blue Jays will play in Toronto in 2021, border restrictions due to the pandemic could see them start the season south of the border. In addition, the Globe and Mail reported last week that team owner Rogers Communications and the Brookfield Asset Management company were looking into tearing down Rogers Centre as part of a larger development project.Atkins, who met via video with members of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, was asked how that uncertainty might impact potential moves."We haven't felt any strong concerns from anyone that we've talked (to) about it," he said. "As I reflect on that, I think that probably has a lot to do with the nature of professional athletes. "They want to know that they have the resources to compete, and they want to compete. And then they want to have the chance to win. We've checked those boxes even when we weren't in our stadium."With baseball's virtual winter meetings set for next week, big-name free agents could be getting closer to decisions. For his part, Atkins said he's approaching this period as another step in the process, like he did in the last off-season or at the trade deadline."This is another point in time where we have an opportunity to add talent," he said. "What we're thinking about is not only positional fits, whether that be pitching or position, outfield, infield, catching, but also how it'll impact our environment for some time to come. "So that's something that we're talking to free agents (about) and targeting free agents for is how they will influence Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette and Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.,) and Ryan Borucki and Jordan Romano and others."To clear room on the roster, the Blue Jays non-tendered right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole and infielder Travis Shaw. Cole appeared in 24 games for the Blue Jays in 2020, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned-run average and 20 strikeouts.Shaw batted .239 with six home runs and 17 runs batted in over 50 games.Also Wednesday, the BBWAA's Toronto chapter released its annual awards. Ryu was the unanimous selection as pitcher of the year and slugger Teoscar Hernandez took the nod as player of the year and most improved player. Romano, a reliever from Markham, Ont., was named rookie of the year. Outfielder Anthony Alford and broadcaster Mike Wilner were named co-winners of the John Cerutti Award for goodwill, co-operation and character.Voting was conducted by Toronto chapter members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press