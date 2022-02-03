How many elite teams are there in the NHL?

There is a huge amount of separation between the NHL haves and have-nots, but Justin Cuthbert wonders if there are even more than a few truly elite teams this season.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And I think it's worth asking if there's actually, like, more than one or two really good teams. Right now, there are six teams with a .700 winning percentage or better. So 1/5 of the league-ish is on pace for either 115 or 120 or 125 points.

So I think it's true. We pretty clearly have a handful of teams only that can realistically think Stanley Cup. But are there truly elite teams in the NHL this year, like historically good teams, teams worthy of reaching 120-plus points? Or is the floor so dramatically low for the vast majority of teams that these teams are just being inflated by what the situation is?

Personally, I'm starting to think it's the latter, with the exception maybe of Colorado. Because I think there might be 20 teams that wouldn't deserve to even sniff the postseason in a normal year playing this year.

There are awful teams trying to be awful-- Arizona, Buffalo, Montreal among them. But there are awful, awful teams that were supposed to be better and were trying to be better and were trying to make the postseason at least at the outset of this year-- Ottawa, New Jersey, Philly, Chicago.

I mean, we saw New Jersey play Toronto twice this week. And the first one wasn't a cakewalk for the Maple Leafs. But the second game, the second half of a back-to-back in New Jersey? The Devils didn't look like they belonged in the same league as the Maple Leafs, and the Maple Leafs have flaws.

I am all for an expanded playoff in the NHL. I think it'd be a little bit more interesting if we had a couple play-in games. That'd be cool. But now is not the year to push for it.

I mean, the difference-- especially in the Eastern Conference, the difference between the haves and have-nots-- eighth place Boston and ninth place Detroit-- there's a world's difference. What about seventh place Washington and 10th place Columbus? Just astronomically different in the East, when considering the good teams and the bad.

And in the West, there isn't even eight decent teams, I don't think. There might be six teams that have performed at a high, high level for most of the season. One of them is Calgary's, and they're not even in playoffs right now, I don't think, just because they have some catching up to do. But extending that in the Western Conference to nine or 10 teams would be inviting an incredible amount of mediocrity to the postseason tournament.

And I get-- (CLEARS THROAT) excuse me-- that it would only be for a couple of games. And you'd get your traditional 16-team format after that. But this is not the year, man. There's a lot of bad teams in the NHL this season.

It's-- the flip side of that is like, how many teams can actually win it? Like, yeah, we have a good idea of who's at the top. But most of them are not really proven. Colorado and Toronto still have the same postseason demons they have to work through. Florida hasn't proven anything yet. Minnesota hasn't proven anything yet. And then there's Tampa Bay, and Carolina hasn't proven anything yet.

This feels like a season where there was maybe only one or two truly great teams and a handful of others that can beat up on inferior competition but might not be legitimate when we get down to it. The Rangers and Predators have to be in that category. And then there's just flat out inferior competition.