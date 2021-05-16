Manuel Margot's two-run home run
Manuel Margot opens the scoring in the 4th inning, crushing a two-run home run to left-center field
What a speech.
Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.
Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice Saturday and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.
The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.
Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace was traded to Detroit Pistons in 2000. He helped win 2004 title & was 4-time Defensive Player of the Year
Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.
Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.
The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.
Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have gone from being mired in a nearly decade-long playoff drought to a division champion armed with postseason experience and success. Their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators offers the chance to maintain that upward trajectory — or suffer the first significant stumble of that three-season climb. The teams open their series Monday, with the Hurricanes facing heightened expectations after winning the Central Division for their first division crown since hoisting the Stanley Cup 15 years ago. They were in the hunt for the Presidents' Trophy until the season's final week. “I feel like everybody’s hunting each other,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, captain of the 2006 title winner. “That’s our mentality. That’s the way we have to play anyway.” The Hurricanes made the Eastern Conference finals two years ago as an upstart in their first playoff appearance since 2009, then won a Stanley Cup qualifier series in last season's restart following the COVID-19 shutdown. This marks the first time they've reached three straight postseasons since the franchise relocated to North Carolina in 1997 from Hartford, Connecticut. Nashville is in the postseason for the seventh straight season, including a trip to the 2017 Cup Final. This year’s group extended that streak with a late-season surge after sitting 28th overall in the NHL standings as of late February, winning 20 of 27 to close the schedule. “We’ve been more or less playing playoff hockey for the last two months because our playoff lives were on the line,” defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “So we’ve been playing like that and like you said, there’s got to be another level. Playoffs always brings out the best in everybody and the intensity and the passion in the game. I think everyone’s level, both teams, will be raised even more.” SEASON SERIES The Hurricanes won the first six meetings before Nashville took the final two to cap the regular season. "I thought we sent a good message,” Predators forward Tanner Jeannot said afterward, “but it doesn’t stop there.” The Hurricanes know regular-season success doesn’t ensure anything. Last year they swept the best-of-five qualifier series against the New York Rangers after losing 31 of 37 previous meetings. “I think regular-season success, you can kind of wash that and it’s just a whole new animal now,” Carolina forward Jordan Martinook said. GOALTENDER MATCHUP Nashville's star has been goalie Juuse Saros, who posted a league-best .945 save percentage over his final 23 games. Carolina has multiple options with three goaltenders on the roster in Petr Mrazek, Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer. The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic was second in the league with a 1.90 goals-against average, while Mrazek was sixth at 2.06. Both have matched Saros’ three shutouts. DUCHENE SIGHTING Two-time All-Star Matt Duchene hasn't lived up to the seven-year, $56 million contract he signed in July 2019 if counting by goals and points scored. The forward has six goals and 13 points while missing more than six weeks with an injury. But Duchene does have 14 points in 26 career games against Carolina, including two goals in the regular-season finale. “It’s good to put a couple in,” Duchene said. “It’s been a tough year in terms for me of being hurt and playing about 30 games. ... For me, I’m just focused on doing the little things and playing the way this team wants to play.” SLAVIN'S STATUS The status of Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin is unclear. He left last weekend's loss at Nashville early and missed practices this week before getting work in Sunday, though Brind'Amour said he's a game-time decision. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce and forward Cedric Paquette missed time this week as well. FAN ATTENDANCE The Predators plan to increase fan capacity for the playoffs to 12,135 fans starting with Game 3. Fans sounded much louder in the final two regular-season games, a boost in a season where seats around the NHL were mostly empty. “Our fans are out of control right now,” Duchene said. “It’s great.” The Hurricanes had been allowing about 5,000 fans, though North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper eased COVID-19 restrictions this week. Carolina is set to host about 10,000 to 12,000. “It'll make a huge difference,” defenseman Jake Bean said. “When we were in Nashville the last few games, it felt like it was the loudest we had played in all season.” ___ AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Beard, The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jay Wright used to sell tickets to games in the long-defunct United States Football League. Ben Wallace was passed over by every NBA team, some of them twice. Yolanda Griffith got a job repossessing cars so she could take care of herself and her infant daughter while playing community college basketball. For all of them, those days are long gone. Basketball’s highest honor has come their way. Wright, Wallace and Griffith were part of a 16-person class that was announced Sunday as the 2021 inductees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Longtime standout NBA forwards Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce and Chris Webber were among those selected, along with former coaches Rick Adelman and Cotton Fitzsimmons and three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson. “It’s not anything you ever even dream of,” Wright said on the ESPN broadcast of the announcement. “It’s pretty cool.” The class even includes someone who has been a Hall of Famer for 46 years already — 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell, enshrined in 1975 as a player, has been selected again as a coach. Russell becomes the fifth Hall of Famer who will be inducted as both a player and a coach, joining John Wooden, Lenny Wilkens, Bill Sharman and Tommy Heinsohn. Fitzsimmons was selected as a contributor, as were former WNBA Commissioner Val Ackerman and Howard Garfinkel, the co-founder and longtime director of the Five-Star Basketball Camp that revolutionized how players were recruited and how many coaches taught the game. Toni Kukoc, a three-time NBA champion with Chicago and two-time Olympic silver medalist, was selected by the international committee. Clarence “Fats” Jenkins — whose teams in the 1920s and '30s won what was called the Colored Basketball World Championships in eight consecutive years — was chosen by the Early African American Pioneers Committee. Four-time All-Star Bob Dandridge was the pick of the veteran’s committee, and Pearl Moore — a 4,000-point scorer in college in the 1970s, most of those points coming at Francis Marion — was selected by the women’s veteran committee. Wright said he never imagined when he started coaching at Division III’s Rochester that the Hall of Fame would be a possibility, and he’s championed the candidacy of one of his Villanova predecessors — Rollie Massimino — for years. But now, the two-time NCAA champion coach who was on the hot seat at Villanova after a slow three-year start to his tenure there is in the Hall himself. He had the ticket-selling job before getting into coaching at Rochester and turned that chance into a career like few others. “Jay is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, and one of the best people I’ve ever known,” said former Villanova guard Kyle Lowry, now with the Toronto Raptors, after he got word about Wright’s selection. “He treated me like a son, and he helped me become the man I am today. He is truly a special person.” Bosh and Pierce were selected in their first years of eligibility; Webber had been a finalist in each of the last five years before finally getting the call. Bosh was a two-time champion in Miami whose resume was still considered Hall-worthy even after his career ended abruptly — and with him still at an All-Star level — because of an issue with blood clots. “Chris Bosh was the ultimate leader, teammate and winner,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He was a huge part of our success and always did it with real class, selflessness and professionalism. His accomplishments on the court earned him this great honor, but he is also a Hall of Fame quality person." Bosh was an 11-time All-Star, Pierce a 10-time selection and a 2008 NBA champion with Boston, and Webber was a five-time All-Star pick after a college career in which he was part of Michigan’s famed “Fab Five.” “I’m just thankful, man,” Webber said. “I’m just thankful.” Adelman's teams won 1,042 games in the NBA, ninth-most in league history. Fitzsimmons was a two-time NBA coach of the year who coached, among others, Charles Barkley, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. Of the now 140 players from the NBA and ABA that are enshrined in the Hall, none of them averaged fewer points than Wallace — who managed 5.7 per game for his career. He never had a 30-point game as a pro; his regular-season high was 23 points, his playoff high was 29 points. He wasn’t in the NBA for scoring. He was a four-time defensive player of the year, making that end of the floor his specialty. “To have that type of journey, to have it end the way it’s ending, it’s an awesome feeling,” Wallace said on the broadcast. Griffith once accepted a scholarship to Iowa, then had a baby and wound up at Palm Beach Community College in South Florida, followed by Florida Atlantic — then a Division II school. Those were the days when she had the repo job, but she still got into the WNBA, won an MVP in 1999 and now is forever to be listed among the greats. “My journey was like a rocky, roller-coaster ride but I owe it all to my family,” Griffith said. “Without my family, none of this would be possible. ... This is for them.” Also Sunday, the Hall said ESPN’s Vice President of Women’s Sports Programming Carol Stiff is this year's recipient of the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award. She will be honored at Hall of Fame weekend, which is scheduled to be capped with the enshrinement ceremony on Sept. 11. Sunday’s announcement came one day after the 2020 class — including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — was enshrined in a ceremony delayed from last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press