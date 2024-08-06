Manuel Margot's solo home run (4)
Manuel Margot crushes a solo home run to left-center field, extending the Twins' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 5th inning
Surfers waited after time ran out for judges to score the decisive final ride that ensured Marks' victory.
Judon made it known earlier in the camp that he was unhappy with his contract and wanted to have it be restructured.
Sam Kendricks took silver while Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke the world record to win gold.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
Much like their entire Olympics, Team USA started slow but finished strong, and will go home with a medal.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Biles won her 11th career Olympic medal.
The top level of college football is adopting a 12-team postseason format this season for the first time. Here's how the field will be decided and when each game will be played.
"This is close ... Jamaica's going to do it! Kishane Thompson is a gold medalist!"
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Regan Smith, Lily King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske outraced Australia and set a world record in the process.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman announced that his 3-year-old son is out of the hospital and now home with his family.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.