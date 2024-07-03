Manuel Margot's solo home run (3)
Manuel Margot slugs a solo home run to right-center field, to tie the game at 3-3
Manuel Margot slugs a solo home run to right-center field, to tie the game at 3-3
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Mychal Thompson, who won two titles with the “Showtime” Lakers, really wanted his son in Los Angeles.
Walker retires at 34 years old after 14 professional seasons.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz go through all the series from the weekend, they discuss how Paul Skenes might be able to help with the Pirates’ offensive struggles, plus they give player of the week honors to Spencer Bivens and talk the new rules for the Home Run Derby.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Wilson will be a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.
Mexico scored just one goal in three Copa América games, and fell short of the quarterfinals after drawing Ecuador 0-0.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.