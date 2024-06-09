Manuel Margot's go-ahead RBI triple
Manuel Margot hits a go-ahead RBI triple, giving the Twins a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th inning
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
It has been a bizarre two months for the star boxer.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Porter is receiving treatment and cooperating with authorities.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
The Buffaloes' preseason win total sits at 5.5. They're getting the most bets of any college football team on either side of that number.