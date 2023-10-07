Manual Wide Receiver Zeek Washburn
Despite being in his second year in the NFL, 49ers' QB Brock Purdy is driving a Toyota and still shares rent with a roommate in the Bay Area.
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The seven-time NBA All Star filed for a divorce from college sweetheart Kay'La Lillard, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
Kicking yourself about a draft decision? You are not alone. Andy Behrens shares the picks haunting fantasy managers.
NFL Week 5 picks: Previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants, the 49ers-Cowboys Game of the Week, two big upsets and all the rest
The Princess of Wales attended a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Following the recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' the NBA player has been called out by his ex-girlfriend's family for his behavior
After finishing their 2023 season on a sour note, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in the offseason.
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy, but this is a strong rookie class.
The Broncos on Friday traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also includes the exchange of 2024 draft picks, with Denver sending over a seventh-round selection for a sixth-round choice. Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade following Friday's practice. Earlier in the week, he said the team felt it was best to give more playing time to younger players. As part of the deal, the Broncos (1-3) are picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining
Each of the NHL's divisions boasts at least two credible Stanley Cup contenders.
A dozen UFC alumni have been booked for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in Mississippi.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chesson Hadley played bogey-free Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and posted an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in his latest bid to secure his PGA Tour card. This is the third straight year Hadley has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. At least now he has time on his side, and faith in swing that he tweaked at the start of the year. He had two stretches of three straight birdies on a day of ever-shifting weather at the Country Club
Hill says only Dolphins can stop the Dolphins offense.