Manual Head Coach Josh Gillispie
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
Despite being in his second year in the NFL, 49ers' QB Brock Purdy is driving a Toyota and still shares rent with a roommate in the Bay Area.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The seven-time NBA All Star filed for a divorce from college sweetheart Kay'La Lillard, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
The Blue Jays face a number of pressing questions this winter after another disappointing end to their season.
Kicking yourself about a draft decision? You are not alone. Andy Behrens shares the picks haunting fantasy managers.
NFL Week 5 picks: Previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants, the 49ers-Cowboys Game of the Week, two big upsets and all the rest
The Princess of Wales attended a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull
Following the recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' the NBA player has been called out by his ex-girlfriend's family for his behavior
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
After finishing their 2023 season on a sour note, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in the offseason.
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy, but this is a strong rookie class.
Each of the NHL's divisions boasts at least two credible Stanley Cup contenders.
As the Dodgers begin another postseason push, it's hard to find references to Julio Urías at Dodger Stadium. But his absence will be felt.
The Broncos on Friday traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also includes the exchange of 2024 draft picks, with Denver sending over a seventh-round selection for a sixth-round choice. Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade following Friday's practice. Earlier in the week, he said the team felt it was best to give more playing time to younger players. As part of the deal, the Broncos (1-3) are picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler quit as New York Mets general manager Thursday, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. The person did not disclose the nature of the probe, but the New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list. His surprising r